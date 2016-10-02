Journal Gazette top videos for week of Sept. 24, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Sep. 24, 2016:

Fort Wayne UNITE

https://vimeo.com/184160912

Iric Headley of Fort Wayne UNITED hosts a L.I.V.E. (Listening to Input and Voices through Engagement) session to allow young black males the chance to share their thoughts and concerns on a variety of topics on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at the Indiana Tech Law School. Fort Wayne UNITED combines the efforts of national groups Cities UNITED and My Brother's Keeper into one local program. Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and Deputy Chief Derrick Westfield participated in the discussions, fielding questions and concerns about police procedures as well as giving advice on what can be done if one feels they've been racially profiled during contact with Fort Wayne officers.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan

Fort Wayne regional SCCA

https://vimeo.com/184252932

Drivers race cars against the clock around a course laid out in the parking lot at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in the Fort Wayne Region Sports Car Club of America autocross regional races.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan

Tasmanian Devils

https://vimeo.com/184422181

Two male Tasmanian devils, named Milton and Mischief, arrived at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. The Tasmanian devils will not be on exhibit in the 2016 season due to the zoo’s quarantine requirements. Guests can expect to meet Milton and Mischief when the zoo opens for the 2017 season.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand

Jumping at Canterbury School

https://vimeo.com/184891625

Students jump rope for the American Heart Association on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Pence at the Coliseum

https://vimeo.com/185051527

Governor Mike Pence campaigns for Donald Trump in Fort Wayne at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman