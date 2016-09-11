Journal Gazette top videos for week of Sept. 3, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Sept. 3, 2016:

Auctions America fall auto sale

https://vimeo.com/181330918

The annual Auctions America fall auto sale was held over the Labor Day weekend in Auburn.

Journal Gazette video by Sam Hoffman

Rock Steady Boxing

https://vimeo.com/181252790

The Rock Steady Boxing program that began in Indianapolis, has an affiliate in Fort Wayne that operates in the Lutheran Life Villages facility, giving people in the community with Parkinson's Disease an outlet for exercise and for improving their physical condition as well as improving the symptoms associated with the debilitating disease.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan

Labor Day Picnic

https://vimeo.com/181537046

Residents gathered at Headwater's Park for the annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies

From then until now

https://vimeo.com/181573957

Steven Fortriede talks about his experience shooting Street Scenes for Public Access as well as the changing downtown of Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Jeb Bush

https://vimeo.com/182005048

Jeb Bush speaks during a press conference in the Honors Center Student Lounge at IPFW on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Bush was an IPFW Omnibus speaker at the Rhinehart Music Center on Thursday.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Family Healing

https://vimeo.com/180438267

Marisa Hanlon and her children have reconnected as a family after dealing with Hanlon's drug addiction, abandonment of them and her recovery. Hanlon is now the Director of Operations at Redemption, where she was sentenced in court to begin her recovery in 2013, and a full-time college student in addition to becoming "mom" again now that her children have accepted her back into their lives.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan