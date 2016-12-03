Journal Gazette wins 18 awards

The Journal Gazette won 18 awards, including six first-place awards, during the Hoosier State Press Association's annual awards banquet Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Journal Gazette competed against daily newspapers in the state with circulations of 35,000 or more.

Blue Ribbon awards went to The South Bend Tribune for best daily newspaper and Ferdinand News for best weekly newspaper.

Journal Gazette staffers who won awards were:

Tim Harmon, first place, best editorial writer.

Steve Warden, first place, best in-depth feature/feature package, "Just what they want: Camp lets kids with cancer spend week like everyone else."

Samuel Hoffman, first place, best spot news photo, "Laser X fire."

Chad Ryan, first place, best sports action photo, "Panthers win wild ride"; second place, best feature photo, "Nighttime bike trip lights up park"; second place, best video story or photo story with audio, "Strangers pay veteran respect"; and third place, best sports feature photo, "Leo boys win tennis regional."

Staff, first place, best sports section.

Staff, first place, best business section or pages.

Karen Francisco, second place, best general commentary; and second place, best editorial writer.

Keiara Carr, second place, best profile feature, "Higgins is just Ben in Warsaw;" and third place, best in-depth feature/feature package, "Philharmonic musicians find balance."

Gregg Bender, third place, best use of graphics.

Staff, second place, best newspaper design.

Staff, third place, best editorial page.

Staff, third place, best feature section, pages, "Weekender."

Staff, third place, general excellence.

The News-Sentinel, competing against daily newspapers in the state with circulations of 6,000 to 34,999, won two awards. They went to:

Reggie Hayes, first place, best sports commentary.

Blake Sebring, third place, best sports commentary.

jchapman@jg.net