Journey will be performing at Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. March 31, the Coliseum said in a statement today.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, at the Coliseum ticket office or charged by phone at 800-745-3000.

The British band Asia will be joining Journey as a special guest on the tour, the statement said.

For more information and VIP packages, go to www.journeymusic.com.