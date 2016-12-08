Judge picked to help settle election

A lawsuit filed to determine who won election to the Allen County Council seat formerly held by the late Roy Buskirk – which had stalled because the parties couldn’t agree on a judge to hear the case – may be moving forward again.

Democrat Palermo Galindo challenged the election in Allen Circuit Court, claiming that because Buskirk, a Republican, died just before Election Day, he was no longer a valid candidate and proper procedures to replace him were not taken by county Republicans.

As the fourth-highest vote-getter among six candidates for three seats, Galindo maintains he won a seat on the council.

Galindo also petitioned the court for a change of judge, and after the parties apparently could not agree, Judge Thomas Felts on Tuesday ordered that one be chosen by Clerk of the Court Lizbeth Borgmann.

But Wednesday, Fort Wayne attorney Patrick Proctor, representing Galindo, said he asked Tuesday for that order to be rescinded because the parties had agreed on a judge – Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay – within the allowed time limit.

The selection of a judge, and who should make the selection, became an issue because of possible conflicts of interest stemming from party affiliations, according to several people close to the case.

No reason was stated in Galindo’s petition to change the judge, and state law does not require one. However, the only Allen Circuit Court judge is Felts, a Republican. Unlike judicial candidates for Allen Superior Court, circuit judges run as a member of a particular party.

Borgmann, also a Republican, sits as a voting member on the Allen County Board of Election. The board made the decision to let Buskirk’s name remain on the ballot and to not inform voters at the polls that he had died four days earlier.

The board contended there wasn’t enough time for ballot changes and that the election already had started because of early and absentee voting.

Proctor said the parties to the suit had 10 days – until today – to agree on a judge. He said the law has no deadline for when an election challenge must be heard, but “we think we need to get an early hearing on this” because the new council term begins Jan. 1.

Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Jack Morris agreed Wednesday.

“I think all parties are wanting to be moving forward, but we are waiting for a judge to be named,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Republican caucus has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight to fill the upcoming term that Buskirk would have served beginning Jan. 1.

Justin Busch of Fort Wayne, a political consultant with Ferguson Advertising in Fort Wayne, is the only candidate for that seat. He was chosen from a field of eight at a caucus Nov. 30 to fill the unexpired term of Buskirk.

The caucus will take place at party headquarters, 135 W. Main St.

