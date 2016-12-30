Judges, county officials sworn in, reminded of call to "civic virtue"

Under the dome of Allen County's historic court house in downtown Fort Wayne, nine county officials were sworn in shortly after noon today.

Taking the oath of office were two Superior Court judges, Nancy Eschoff Boyer and Charles F. Pratt, County Commissioner Nelson Peters, Coroner Craig L. Nelson, Surveyor Jeffrey W. Sorg and Treasurer William Royce.

Also sworn in as County Councilmen were Republicans Robert A. Armstrong, Eric Tippmann and Justin Busch, although Busch's election still faces a court challenge brought by a Democratic opponent.

Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Paul D. Mathias, who formerly served as an Allen County small claims court and Superior Court judge, administered the oaths and reminded the approximately 100 attendees that elected officials are called to "civic virtue."

