Keeping business tax backed by FWCS

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board Monday night came out against scrapping the business personal property tax.

With a 6-0 vote, board members opposed a proposal to phase out the tax on new business equipment over the next 10 years. First-term Republican Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp introduced the measure at a July council meeting, and it is expected to be discussed at two meetings this month.

The tax is levied on certain non-real-estate-related investments by businesses, including computers and manufacturing equipment.

Board President Mark GiaQuinta pledged Friday the board would take up a resolution to urge city council to reject the tax rollback. He appeared with FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson at a news conference at which Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced his opposition.

The news conference also was attended by the superintendents of the Southwest Allen County and East Allen County Schools, who joined in opposing the repeal, saying it would cost their schools millions without offering a plan to make up that money.

The resolution approved by the FWCS board said repealing the tax “will result in a significant reduction in funding” for the schools without “empirical evidence” that it “will result in additional job growth of business expansion.”

No dollar figure for the loss was included in the resolution. But city officials Friday estimated FWCS could be out $7.9 million a year when the measure was fully implemented.

The FWCS resolution says the school district already is losing $7 million annually because of state-imposed residential property tax caps. Further loss of income would result in reduction in bus service and building maintenance and the ability to pay off existing debt, the resolution states.

GiaQuinta said Monday night he plans to attend tonight’s City Council meeting, the first of two at which the tax proposal is scheduled to be discussed.

In other business, the board approved measures necessary for selling just under $130 million in bonds to finance upcoming renovations. The board also named H2Design, LLC as architect/engineer for a $1.35 million project for window replacements at Northcrest and Washington elementary schools. The contract is for $95,400.

The board recognized four semifinalists for the 2015-2016 Teacher of the Year Award, won by Jeff Roberts, a social studies teacher at Wayne New Tech Academy. Roberts was named the award’s recipient in May.

Semifinalists were Ben McIntosh, who teaches seventh-grade social studies at Lane Middle School; Sherry Sheppard, a visual arts teacher at North Side High School; Julie Cox, a chemistry teacher at Wayne, and Erica Klee, a visual arts teacher at Shawnee Middle School.

