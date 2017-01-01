Kids get their New Year's party

When you’re a kid, you shouldn’t have to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year.

At Science Central they seemed to recognize that staying up until midnight is too much of a hassle – for kids and some parents alike – so at noon it was announced that the new year had arrived in American Samoa and 2,017 balloons came pouring down on the kids in attendance.

And then the fireworks began. Within seconds kids started popping the balloons, and bangs every bit as loud as firecrackers started echoing through the old power plant.

It takes time to pop more than 2,000 balloons, so the racket continued for some time, with some kids stomping on the balloons to pop them and others trying to salvage unpopped balloons as souvenirs. Meanwhile, mothers with babies held them close and covered their ears with their hands to spare them the noise.

The noisemaking is a tradition at Science Central. For 17 years they’ve been doing the balloon drop, and some families have made the trip a tradition.

Misty and Bill Crowe came with their kids, making it five years in a row they’ve marked New Year’s at Science Central.

Executive director Martin Fisher said he’s watched kids come back taller each year and until they eventually start showing up with families of their own.

One of the biggest challenges for the celebration, besides blowing up a couple of thousand balloons, Fisher said, is parking. By 11 a.m. the parking lot at Science Central was full and cars were redirected to Lawton Park, which was overflowing with cars by noon.

But it all brings in money for the city, Fisher said. Out of town visitors spend $1 million in the city, and that’s a minimal estimate, he said.

