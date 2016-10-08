Kingston seniors cross finish line

You could call it Fort4Fitness continued: It came a week after the big event.

But on Friday, residents of Kingston Care Center who spent weeks training for the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne finished their marathon on the campus at 1010 W. Washington Center Road.

Kingston said in a news release its employees brainstormed a way to ensure that about 20 residents were able to complete the Fort4Fitness Senior Challenge. They couldn’t last weekend because of cold and rainy weather, although the two-day event was to have about 8,000 participants.

“Because they have been working hard all summer toward their goal it was important that they be recognized for their outstanding efforts,” Kingston said in a news release.

So late Friday afternoon, they held a “final heat” at the Washington Center Road facility, which provides short-term rehab and continuing care. Some walked. Some used wheelchairs maneuvering around the facility. The participating residents had been tracking their miles for weeks. They started in June and none of them did less than 25 miles over the 12 weeks, said Camille Garrison, marketing director of the Kingston facility at 7515 Winchester Road.

Kingston also has a third local facility, Kingston at Dupont Assisted Living Memory Care, 1716 E. Dupont Road.

Residents from the three facilities were together Friday at the Washington Center location.

Rachel Fox, activity director of the Kingston on Winchester, said the senior marathon has “given residents at Kingston motivation to move and choose a healthy lifestyle. A huge sense of accomplishment is felt when receiving their medal and reflecting back at all their hard work throughout the summer.”

At Fort4Fitness, the senior marathon usually includes lapping a course on the outskirts of the field, Garrison said.

The finishers got their medals Friday.

“They were very, very proud of their accomplishments, as they should be,” Garrison said.

