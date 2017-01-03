Klutz wants trust restored

Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz says she wants Indiana’s finances to be as transparent as possible.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen a lot of fraud, we’ve seen a lot of different things coming from government in general and I think taxpayers are losing trust in government,” Klutz said. “And I’m excited to try to bring that back to the state of Indiana.”

At a news conference Monday morning, Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb announced Klutz as his choice for state auditor, as The Journal Gazette reported Monday.

Klutz will replace Suzanne Crouch, who will serve as Holcomb’s lieutenant governor. Klutz will be sworn in Monday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds alongside Holcomb, Crouch and other state officers.

Klutz is the first certified public accountant to hold the state auditor position.

“She’s been able to tackle very complex issues and translate them into layman’s terms that everyone can understand, and as a state, as we continue grow and prosper and as the tax culture has changed and become much more attractive here in the state of Indiana, it has implications across the board,” Holcomb said. “Having somebody able to translate it and make sense of it all is going to be pretty important.”

Klutz said she plans to reorganize the office and create an internal control guidance counselor to advise state agencies on how they can better follow best reporting practices.

Klutz will begin transitioning from her Allen County office to the state office this week. She has not decided whether she will relocate to Indianapolis or work remotely.

“Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch has been able to maintain that separately, and I think that we’re just going to explore all the options,” Klutz said. “I know that I want to work very hard and be there as much as I can.”

In a statement issued shortly after the announcement, Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long, R-Fort Wayne, described Klutz as “an excellent choice” for auditor.

“I’ve known Tera for many years in her role as deputy auditor and then auditor of Allen County, where she has proven to be a capable and effective public servant,” Long said.

“Our state will benefit greatly from her experience and expertise. I look forward to continuing to work with Tera in her new role in the days ahead.”

Congressman-elect Jim Banks also praised Holcomb’s decision to select Klutz.

“Tera is a problem solver and has been an effective advocate for Allen County taxpayers,” Banks said in a statement.

Allen Country Chief Deputy Auditor Nick Jordan will take over Klutz’s duties until a caucus is convened later month or early February to choose a permanent replacement. Jordan is also a CPA.

