Komets 4, Cincinnati 3, Dec. 29

Komets goalie Garrett Bartus, right, reacts after Cincinnati's Seth De Fulvis, top left, beats him for a second-period goal on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Shawm Szydlowski, left, loads up to punch Cincinnati's Shawn O'Donnell during one of four first-period fights on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets defenseman Will Weber, left, flips the puck past the head of Cincinnati's Shane Walsh during the first period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Shawn Szydlowski, left, punches Cincinnati's Shawn O'Donnell during one of four fights in the first period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Cincinnati's Arvin Atwal, center left, wraps up Komets forward Kyle Thomas as Thomas brawls with Jordan Sims during a first-period melee on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets defenseman Will Weber, top, dumps Cincinnati forward Nick Huard deep in the Komets' zone during the third period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Kyle Thomas, left, and Shawn Szydlowski celebrate Thomas' second-period goal against Cincinnati on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets fans signal the number four after the Komets scored a goal late in the third period to beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Cincinnati goalie Mark Visentin, left, makes a blocker save on a backhand shot by Shawn Szydlowski during the second period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Jamie Schaafsma, center left, celebrates with Mike Cazzola, Kyle Thomas and Shawn Szdlowski after Schaafsma scored the game-winning goal in the third period of the Komets' 4-3 win over Cincinnati on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets goalie Garrett Bartus, right, steers the puck just outside the goal on a shot by Cincinnati forward Colin Mulvey during the second period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets defenseman Will Weber, top, puts the body on Cincinnati's Nick Huard deep in the Komets' zone during the third period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Cincinnati goalie Mark Visentin reach back as the puck gets past him, giving the Komets' Kyle Thomas a goal in the second period on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets forward Mike Embach, center, left, tangles with Cincinnati's Jaynen Rissling in front of the Cyclones' bench during the second period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets defenseman Will Weber, left, slams Cincinnati's Shane Walsh into the boards, knocking the puck away from Walsh during the second period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets defenseman Frank Schumacher poke checks the puck off the stick of Cincinnati's Jordon Sims during the third period of their game on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.