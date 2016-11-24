Komets vs Kalamazoo, Nov. 24



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Shawn Szydlowski bows his head for a moment of silence for the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Chase, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.



Komets captain Jamie Schaafsma, center, sweeps his stick to try to make a behind-the-back pass as Kalamazoo's Dajon Mingo pushes him out from in front of the Wings' goalie Joel Martin during the first period of the Komets' annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.



Komets players, coaches and fans watch a video memorial for the late Bob Chase on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mike Embach, right, and his Komets teammates watch the video screen as a video memorializing the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Chase, voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.



Komets fans give an emotional standing ovation as the watch a video, memorializing the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum. on Thursday. Chase, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.



Komets fans Justin and Ashley Sarrazin post a sign in remembrance of the Late Bob Chase as they wait for the start of the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Chase, voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.



Komets forward Mason Baptista, center, overstates the puck as he's tied up with Kalamazoo's Sean O'Rourke in front of Wings goalie Joel Martin during the annual Thanksgiving game Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



A spotlight shines on the banner hanging in the rafters for the late Bob Chase during a memorial for the 60-year voice of the Komets, before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.



Komets forward Trevor Cheek skates the puck through center ice during the Komets' game against Kalamazoo on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.