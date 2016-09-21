Kroger opens 2 Click List locations

Kroger is rolling out online shopping to its local Marketplace store customers, officials announced today.

Shoppers go to www.kroger.com/clicklist and choose the items they want.

For a $4.95 service fee, the Cincinnati-based retailer will have employees pull all the items from a shopper's list off store shelves and have them in a cart and ready for pickup during a one-hour window.

Shoppers pay by credit or debit card by swiping at the time of pickup. The employee loads the groceries into the customer's car.

