LaGrange, Steuben, Williams: Showers, storms

A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds is affecting parts of LaGrange, Steuben and Williams counties, the National Weather Service said tonight.

At 5:47 p.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms from near Albion to Hamilton, moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said in a statement. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail were possible with these storms, the statement said.

Locations in the path of the storms include Angola, Fremont, Ray, Montpelier, West Unity, Pioneer, Holiday City and Columbia, the weather service said. This includes the Indiana Toll Road from the Angola exit to the Ohio state line and the Ohio Turnpike from the Indiana border to West Unity.

The weather service recommends seeking shelter until the storms pass.