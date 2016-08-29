August 29, 2016 2:07 PM
Labor Day holiday closings
The Journal Gazette
In recognition of the Labor Day holiday, some businesses will be closed.
No trash or recycling pickup will be conducted by Republic Services on Monday. Monday collections will be on Tuesday and all other collections for the rest of the week will be one day later.
Allen County recycling drop-off locations operated by Republic Services will be closed on Monday. All recycling trailers will re-open on Tuesday with the normal schedule.