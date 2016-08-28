Labor leaders unite for picnic

If you go What: Labor Day picnic featuring free food, drinks, music, bingo, face painting and kid-friendly activities Who: Organized labor and the Workers’ Project Inc. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 Where: Head­waters Park East Admission: Free and open to the public, no union affiliation required For more information: Call the Workers’ Project at 483-3355

Local labor is trying to find solid footing after a significant split earlier this year. But the Labor Day picnic is still very much on.

The 35th annual event attracts an estimated 6,000 people each year and has been a rallying point for local union members, who contribute to its $14,000 annual budget and volunteer to serve gallons of chili, cook thousands of hot dogs and hand out hundreds of cold drinks.

They see the picnic as the highlight of their year, an opportunity to celebrate workers.

Although the Labor Day picnic is a well-coordinated effort, the same can’t be said of the groups that bring together labor leaders from throughout the region. At least, not yet.

They are experiencing the pains of birthing new organizations based on newly adopted bylaws.

The Northeast Indiana Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, imploded in April after national labor leaders imposed a redistricting plan that would have vastly expanded its territory. Delegates worried that increasing membership from nine to 26 Indiana counties would diminish their ability to address local needs without having to persuade labor leaders from as far away as Indianapolis to support their efforts.

Following conversations over several months, delegates failed to reach a compromise with AFL-CIO officials, who invoked an emergency action to shut down the local Central Labor Council ahead of a vote that was expected to reject redistricting.

Those locals loyal to the AFL-CIO have met and are electing interim officers, said Herb Anderson, benefits representative for United Steelworkers Local 715, which represents hourly BF Goodrich workers.

The Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO Chapter will cover roughly the same area as the former Central Labor Council, Anderson said. It is one of several chapters that will be part of the area labor federation, which covers the larger district.

The parallel organization is a nonprofit formed about 20 years ago without a formal structure.

The Workers’ Project Inc. has attracted the time and energy of numerous union members who were previously active in the local Central Labor Council, including Tom Lewandowski, who was the Central Labor Council’s president for about 25 years.

The organization is meeting monthly at the same time and place as the former Northeast Indiana Central Labor Council. But the group is also working through start-up details, including choosing interim board members and deciding how someone becomes an official member.

Lewandowski stressed that attending one group’s meetings doesn’t mean you’re barred by the other. Similarly, attending the Labor Day picnic doesn’t mean you’re taking sides, choosing the Workers’ Project, which is organizing this year’s event.

“We just want to make sure that no matter all the twists and turns that there is still a solid local foundation of solidarity,” he said.

Anderson agreed and plans to attend the picnic if he’s in town. Local 715 contributed to the event.

The local AFL-CIO chapter wasn’t formed in time to do the monthslong planning required, Anderson said.

“We’ll see what happens with it next year,” he said. “It could be a collaboration between us and the Workers’ Project.”

