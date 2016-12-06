December 06, 2016 5:30 PM
Lafayette Center Road intersection limited
The Journal Gazette
Aboite Road and West County Line Road at Lafayette Center Road will be closed to through traffic until further notice, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Aboite Road and West County Line Road will be limited to only right turns at the intersection from all directions while crews are doing road reconstruction, the highway department said in a statement.
Traffic will not be permitted to cross over Lafayette Center, the statement said.