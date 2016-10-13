Land deal falls through for apartment complex

In an abbreviated public hearing, the developer of a large apartment complex on Coldwater Road north of Dupont Road told the Allen County Plan Commission how the company expects to deal with a smaller piece of land after a land sale fell through.

Now, Domo Development LLC of Carmel plans to deal with stormwater drainage from the site of its Bonterra apartment complex with a retention pond on an approximately 16-acre site across the street from the apartments.

The pond site, just to the southeast of the apartments in the 13600 and 13700 blocks of Coldwater Road, is zoned agricultural and will remain so, the plan commission learned.

But the plan did not sit well with some neighbors, who said they now are concerned that the pond -- on an already-wet farm field -- will turn into an unmaintained swamp over time, said Tim Piekarski, president of the Falcon Creek Homeowners Association.

Falcon Creek is across Coldwater from Bonterra.

The hearing was to consider testimony from the public on four projects, including a rezoning of an area near the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township to allow for development of an industrial building to supply GM.

But those projects were not included in the required public notice and now will be heard at 1 p.m. Nov. 10. The Bonterra proposal will be voted on at the commission's next business meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

rsalter@jg.net