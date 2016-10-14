Landing's potential seen in tour

CINCINNATI – Joe Roy tagged along because he wants to open an upscale downtown diner.

Gene Donaghy signed up because he’ll soon be asked to review a grant request for the project.

Bob Walters and Dawn Rosemond took the trip because they are on the board that bought property on The Landing, making its $35.7 million renovation possible.

Each person had reasons for boarding a chartered bus bound for Cincinnati early Thursday morning. The destination: Over-the-Rhine. The bustling area is an example of revitalization at its most successful – and a model for Fort Wayne’s own efforts to revive The Landing, a one-block stretch of West Columbia Street that was once a magnet for folks looking for fun.

The all-day, expenses-paid trip for 40 was organized by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Downtown Development Trust. The Journal Gazette accepted an invitation but will pay its share of the travel and food costs.

One of the organizers’ goals was to show Fort Wayne leaders that the Model Group, the developer chosen for The Landing, has experience with similar restorations of 19th-century, brick Italianate-style buildings, Walters said.

Steve Smith, the Model Group’s principal and CEO, led the walking, bus and streetcar tour. He recounted the 360-acre neighborhood’s crime-ridden past and pointed to buildings his firm has renovated, is renovating and will renovate.

The neighborhood has been undergoing transformation for about a decade. Some buildings are beautifully finished and some remain rundown, with missing windows and peeling paint.

Smith provided a helpful guide for gauging where specific buildings are in the restoration process. If the window panes are out, he said, the building is on the to-do list. If flowers are out, planted in boxes hung below the windows, the building is done and occupied.

The three or four major developers working on Over-the-Rhine have agreed not to lease to commercial chains.

“We want to keep Over-the-Rhine funky,” Smith said.

That same promise for The Landing is what has Roy interested in opening a diner there. The lawyer-turned-chef is a Fort Wayne native who returned to the city recently after living in Chicago for seven years.

The 31-year-old grandson of James Didier plans to smoke his own meat and feature biscuits and gravy and BLTs on the menu.

“I’m looking to do a breakfast-and-lunch place, very Midwest, kind of an elevated country diner,” he said. “We’d have a very high commitment to quality.”

Roy plans to keep the place small – only 25 to 40 seats. He wants to create the kind of place he remembers going to on Saturday mornings with his father, a local cement contractor, before heading out to visit his company’s latest worksite.

Donaghy is a member of the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. The five-member board will soon be asked to decide whether The Landing should have a piece of the state’s $42 million Regional Cities Initiative grant to northeast Indiana.

The retiree was the only board member to take Thursday’s trip. Although he wasn’t specifically asked to represent the board, Donaghy plans to report his impressions to the group.

In 2002, Cincinnati officials created an Over-the-Rhine comprehensive plan. The document addresses housing, economic development, transportation, safety, cleanliness and quality-of-life issues and has served as a guide for revitalization efforts.

More than 175 new businesses have opened in the Cincinnati neighborhood in the past decade, according to the neighborhood’s website.

The Downtown Development Trust, a nonprofit organization devoted to revitalizing downtown, has acquired at least eight properties on The Landing over the last three years. The one-block, sycamore-lined stretch has been home to various retailers, restaurants, nightclubs and other businesses for more than 150 years.

Its most recent purchase was 111 W. Columbia St., which was once home to a series of hotels, including the 95-room Rosemarie. The original two-story building was destroyed by fire in 1975.

Smith pushed to include the Rosemarie in the project.

“One of the things we’re always saying is that scale matters,” he said. “That’s why we were so adamant about getting the Rosemarie. We don’t want any missing teeth.”

The building is slated to be demolished and replaced by one that has a contrasting style, project architect Zach Benedict said. Federal rules prevent construction of look-alike buildings in historic areas.

Near the end of the tour, Smith declared it a success.

“That’s encouraging to me because I feel like (Fort Wayne leaders) know what they’re getting,” he said, “and they like it.”

