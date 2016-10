Traffic will be restricted to one lane Saturday on Indiana 14 over the Beal Taylor Ditch, between West Hamilton Road South and South Noyer Road/Rock Dove Road, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Drivers should be prepared for flaggers to be directing traffic over the bridge during the day, the transportation department said in a statement.

Crews are rehabilitating the bridge in conjunction with the Indiana 930 bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.