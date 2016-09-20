Lane restrictions for section of Coliseum Boulevard

Bridge rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin on Coliseum Boulevard over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The northbound left lane will be restricted between Lake Avenue and East Washington Boulevard, followed by lane restrictions in the northbound right lane, the transportation department said in a statement.

All ramps will stay open during the work and a posted speed limit of 35 mph will be enforced, the statement said.

The bridge work is scheduled to be completed in early November, INDOT said.