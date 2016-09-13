Lawsuit filed over Parkview hotel plan

An opponent of a high-rise hotel and retail complex near Parkview Regional Medical Center has sued the Allen County Plan Commission over its decision to grant waivers to zoning standards for the project’s development plan.

Gerald R. Forsythe of Wheeling, Illinois, owns 29 acres at 4335 E. Dupont Road adjacent to part of the project. He contends the plan commission did not follow the law when it put aside maximum height and square footage rules for the Parkside development, anchored by a multistory dual-branded Hilton hotel.

The development was proposed by Dominion Group Partners LLC of Fort Wayne, which is listed as a defendant along with two other property owners, Margaret K. Pierce of Fort Wayne and the Milton Allmandinger and Mary Allmandinger 2008 Revocable Trust of Fort Wayne.

The proposed hotel and 10 out-lots are on 16.75 acres at 10532 to 10736 Diebold Road. The plan commission in July rezoned the land from agriculture (A1) and commercial (C3) to limited commercial (C2).

The suit does not challenge the rezoning but contends the granting of waivers for height to 72 feet from the zoning law’s allowable 40 feet and the maximum footprint from 20,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet for each of five floors was improper.

Both were compromises – the developer initially requested a seven-story, 85-foot hotel and more than 25,200 square feet per floor.

The development plan passed 7-1 on July 21, with only David Bailey, the commission’s citizen member, voting against it.

Filed by Fort Wayne attorney Patrick Hess, the suit says developers did not show evidence they could not build a hotel within the height and square footage requirements in the ordinance, nor did they show they would suffer a significant injury not of their own making if the waivers were not in place.

Developers also did not show they faced a lack of feasible alternatives to the property, the suit adds.

Pointing out the development height and square footage as proposed could only occur in an area zoned Industrial 3, the suit says Forsythe had a reasonable expectation that the commission would follow the zoning ordinance.

As proposed, the project would block light and visibility of his property, making it less marketable, the suit contends.

Filed Aug. 19, the suit came to light Friday when it was mentioned at a meeting of the Allen County Commissioners where they were asked to approve rezoning the land. The vote to rezone was 2-0, although if the suit succeeds, that could leave the rezoning without any definite development plans.

Republican Commissioners Nelson Peters and Therese Brown voted to rezone. Republican Linda Bloom was absent.

Thomas M. Gallmeyer and Renee S. Bloom of Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton & Bloom, Fort Wayne, have filed as attorneys for Dominion Group. They filed response to the suit late last week, but it was not available Monday. A hearing before Allen Superior Court Judge Stanley A. Levine is set for Oct. 19.

