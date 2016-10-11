Legacy Fund considering loan

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission on Monday gave its support for a possible loan from the city’s Legacy Fund for public improvements to Clyde Theatre.

Clyde Theatre, on Bluffton Road in the Quimby Village shopping center, is being renovated by Even Keel Event Productions, which is expected to request a loan next month from the city’s Legacy Joint Funding Committee.

The Legacy Fund consists of money generated by the lease and sale of the city’s old power utility.

If the committee and the City Council approve the loan, the redevelopment commission has authorized the use of funds from the Quimby Village tax increment financing district to repay it.

A tax increment financing district is a form of economic development incentive used to entice businesses to move to an area. Property tax revenue generated within a TIF district can be captured and used for public improvements within that district. The Quimby Village TIF district was created in April.

“The Legacy committee has expressed an interest in maybe being a part of the project wherein they would provide the funding for the public improvements upfront. They would contemplate entering into an agreement with the developer, … and the commission would be approving identifying (tax increment) as a tool to pay back that loan,” said Nancy Townsend, the city’s redevelopment director.

The agreement with the redevelopment commission requires the developer get all necessary funding in place and requires the commission approve all specifications and plans.

“It demonstrates the willingness of the commission to devote TIF proceeds toward the repayment of the loan for those public improvements,” Townsend said.

If a loan is approved, an agreement would come before the redevelopment commission outlining the details and terms required to solidify the relationship, Townsend said. The Clyde project would be the first loan ever granted from the Legacy Fund.

At its Sept. 20 meeting, the City Council voted to freeze votes on new grants from the Legacy Fund until Mayor Tom Henry’s administration submits a funding request for Phase 1 of the downtown riverfront development project. However, the council amended its resolution to include language that will allow the council to consider Legacy Fund loan requests on a case-by-case basis.

In the event that no TIF funds are generated, which could happen if the project fails, the Redevelopment Commission would not be liable for repayment of the loan.

In other business, construction on the residential component of the Ash Skyline Plaza is expected to begin next week. The Redevelopment Commission on Monday accepted bids for earth, steel and foundation work for the project. Residents could see work starting at the site Monday, Townsend said.

The residential component to the Ash Skyline Plaza, which houses Ash Brokerage’s new corporate headquarters – as well as a Lake City Bank branch, DeBrand Fine Chocolates shop, The Golden restaurant and a boutique shop known as The Find – was delayed for more than a year after original developer Hanning & Bean pulled out of the project in September 2014. South Bend-based Great Lakes Capital was announced as the project’s replacement developer in January.

The 12-story, $40 million residential development will be paid for through a combination of bonding, Regional Cities Initiative funding and tax credits.

