Leo vs Homestead Tennis

Homestead's David Heiney hits a forehand shot in his No. 1 singles match against Leo's Eli Steiner in the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. After dropping the first set 6-1, Heiney came back to force a third set before Steiner closed out the match to hand Leo the team title with a 3-2 win over the Spartans.



Leo No. 1 singles players Eli Steiner pumps his fist as he celebrates a point in his three-set win over Homestead's David Heiney during the Carroll Regional final on Wednesday at Carroll. With Steiner's win, the Lions knocked off Homestead 3-2 to take the team title.



Leo No. 2 doubles player Josh Jakacki celebrates a point during the Lions' match against Homestead in the final of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. Jakacki and teammate Sam McDaniel lost in three sets, but the Lions won all three singles matches to take the regional title.



Homestead's Jeff Reinking, left, and Jordan Andrews celebrate winning a game in their match against Leo's Evan Roth and Isaac Brandenberger in the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. Reinking and Andrews knocked off the Leo tandem and will continue in the individual state tournament after the Spartans dropped the team title to Leo 3-2.



Leo No. 3 singles player Isaac Steiner returns a shot from Homestead's Will Milne during the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. Steiner beat Milne in straight sets to help the Lions win the team title 3-2 over the Spartans.



Homestead's Evan Castle returns a shot during the No. 2 doubles match against Leo in the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll.



