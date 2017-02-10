Life Size Games at IPFW Homecoming Celebration Event

-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Rami Hawana, biology major, tries to capture as many balls as he can during a life size hungry hungry hippos game during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Engineering major Hannah Kroger moves the soccer ball down the inside field during zorbing soccer during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Engineering major Hannah Kroger takes a tumble during zorbing soccer during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Civil Engineering major Seth Schmenk tries to capture as many balls as he can during a life size hungry hungry hippos game during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Music Performance major Ian Braley captures a piece from opponents Addison Migna, communication and business major and Logan Torres, nursing major (not pictured) during life size chess during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
From left: Music Performance major Ian Braley moves a piece across the board as opponents Logan Torres, nursing major and Addison Migna, communications and business major, watch him make the move during life size chess during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY