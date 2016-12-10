Lights, sounds of the season

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette Dan Lallow and daughter Megan, 6, enjoy the Christmas tree show at Jefferson Pointe on Friday evening. The light display is synchronized to music and runs every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Holiday-themed music will be featured through Christmas Day, then upbeat musical favorites will provide the soundtrack through Jan. 11.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

