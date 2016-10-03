Lilly to award grants to schools

The Lilly Endowment Inc. has begun a project to encourage schools to explore how they can help students prepare for academic, career and personal success.

The Indianapolis foundation said its Comprehensive Counseling Initiative for Indiana K-12 students may allocate up to $30 million, depending on the proposals it receives. The endowment will provide planning grants of $30,000 to $50,000, depending on student enrollment.

It then will award competitive implementation grants that can be used over four years, in which public and charter schools can request up to $100 per student.