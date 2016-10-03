Linda Vandeveer Funeral



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Members of local law enforcement and fire departments stand at attention as the honor guard salutes the funeral procession for local activist Linda Vandeveer on Monday at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street. Vandeveer and her husband Jerry worked with local law enforcement clean up their neighborhood of crime and drug houses and helped build the memorial, which pays tribute to police and firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.



The funeral processional for Linda Vandeveer stretches down Wells Street as numerous family members, friends, police officers, firefighters and local officials make their way to a stop at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial Vandeveer and her husband, Jerry, helped build.



Gerald Vandeveer, right, smiles as his daughter hands him a tissue during an emoitonal moment as he delivers his comments about his mother, Linda Vandeveer, during her funeral services on Monday at First Assembly of God church on Washington Center Road.



Members of the Fort Wayne fire and police departments stand and salute as Jerry Vandeveer and his family make a stop at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street Monday during the funeral procession for Vandeveer's wife, Linda, who lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 29.



Fort Wayne Fraternal Order of Police President Mitchell McKinney gets emotional as he talks about his friend Linda Vandeveer during her funeral services on Monday at First Assembly of God church on Washington Center Road. Numerous family members, friends, police officers, firefighters and local officials said their goodbyes to the community activist after she lost her battle with cancer on September 29.



Members of the Fort Wayne Firefighters and Patrolmen's Benevolance Association Pipes and Drums group play "Amazing Grace" as the funeral procession for community activist Linda Vandeveer makes a stop at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street during her funeral on Monday.



Jerry Vandeveer, left, hugs Fort Wayne Fraternal Order of Police President Mitchell McKinney during an emotional moment as McKinney delivers his comments about his friend Linda Vandeveer during her funeral services on Monday at First Assembly of God church on Washington Center Road.