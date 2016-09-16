Little River Trail grant approved

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has approved a grant of $263,390 toward the Little River Trail project in Huntington. The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved the money in August.

The money will come from a $42 million grant given to the region as part of the Regional Cities Initiative. The project’s total cost is $1.05 million.

The project includes construction of almost 0.8-mile of multiuse trails, signs, a pavilion and other improvements.