Local advocate Linda Vandeveer loses battle with cancer

Linda Vandeveer, 67, a woman with a selfless spirit and boundless energy for making her community better, succumbed Thursday to cancer.

She and her husband Jerry together ran The Wood Shack at Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue and contributed to a myriad of community projects, being best known for establishing on Wells Street and promoting the granite memorial to local police and firefighters who died in the line of duty.

As word spread earlier this year that Vandeveer had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and decided not to fight it beyond prayer and supportive therapy, her many friends in the public-safety community hung banners reading "Pray for Linda" around town.

She, with her husband, was named a Sagamore of the Wabash in July, the highest honor bestowed in the state of Indiana. The Allen County commissioners established an award named in her and her husband's honor earlier this month to be given to volunteers whose work affects the community.

