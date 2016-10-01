Local aviation chapter turns 60

If you go What: Chili Fly-In benefiting the EAA Chapter 2 youth programs Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Hangar 2, Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road

Mark Beck has flown to Iowa, Arkansas, Michigan, Wisconsin and even North Carolina, taking off in a small plane from local airports, a grass strip in Huntington County and Smith Field Airport.

The difference between Beck and most others who have traveled from Fort Wayne to various states is that he sometimes flies an aircraft he built.

The first flight in June 2007 was in a Van’s Aircraft RV-6A kit plane, a two-seater with a single engine.

The first flight, said Beck, who is president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 2, is the most memorable.

“The most exciting time (is when) it changes from a project built in the garage to flying an aircraft,” Beck said.

The local chapter is designated EAA2, because it was the second chapter to form after the Experimental Aviation Association started in Milwaukee in 1953. The association later moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Although the association is in Wisconsin, the first chapter is in Riverside, California. That is one of more than 1,000 formed nationwide, not including specialty chapters like Vintage, Aerobatics, Ultralight and Warbirds. The main organization has more than 180,000 members around the world, according to eaa.org.

The EAA2 started with a dozen members and now has about 125 as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. A private dinner for members is scheduled for today at Smith Field Sweet Aviation hangar.

The Fort Wayne chapter at Smith Field includes pilots, instructors, mechanics, plane homebuilders and aviation enthusiasts.

Smith Field was the location of Fort Wayne’s first municipal airport, according to Fort Wayne Allen County Airport Authority history. It is named for Arthur Smith, dubbed the “Smash-up Kid” in the early 1900s after he experimented with a flying machine taking off from what is now Memorial Park. He was injured, recovered and continued his enthusiasm for aviation. He became known as Fort Wayne’s “Bird Boy.”

Beck said Smith Field exists because groups, including the EAA2, worked together to keep it open. Now there are aviation services, new taxiways and hangars. Ivy Tech Community College has an aircraft maintenance program there.

“Being a part of keeping historic Smith Field Airport alive and active is one of the chapter’s greatest accomplishments,” he said.

The north-side airport is a 236-acre relief airport for Fort Wayne International Airport.

Beck got started in 1969 and licensed in 1970 while a high school senior. He flew in his parents’ Cessna 140 (a two-seater), then later their Cessna 172 (four-seater), he said.

His wife, Barb, has been flying with Beck for 46 years. She said they spent seven years building in the garage and two years at the field test-flying the kit plane.

“It was helping his goal and dream, and along the way it became our goal as a couple,” said Barb, who helped with the plane’s wiring and design.

Requirements to gain Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly the plane included 40 hours of flying, maneuvers and loading configurations, Beck said.

“The regulations for homebuilt or kit-built aircraft have existed for more than 60 years,” said Dick Knapinski, EAA director of communications. “Basically, such an aircraft must be at least 51 percent built by the person or group that registers it and must be for personal use only – no commercial use allowed.”

Plane enthusiasts can spend $20,000 to $30,000 for a kit – about what someone might invest for boating or recreation vehicle hobbies, Beck said.

Flying drones, a hobby and sometimes for business, is one growing interest that has created competition for air space since more people are seeking remote pilot licensure.

Most EAA2 members fly their own planes and have a passion to be in the air themselves rather than fly drones, said Barb Beck. Her husband doesn’t own a drone, but some EAA2 members have expressed interest in them. The chapter’s September safety meeting focused on drones and included a GPS demonstration at Smith Field.

One milestone for the local EAA2 chapter was in 1992, when it added an aviation education program called the Young Eagles for ages 8 to 17. The program provides basic aviation education and a free flight.

“Young Eagles is not a club or organization that kids join,” says Laramie Resler, EAA2 Young Eagles Coordinator. “It’s a program that EAA developed in 1992 to welcome young people into the world of aviation.”

Locally, EAA2 members have given more than 8,440 youths a free, 20-minute flight.

EAA2 provides a simple ground school on airplanes, aeronautical instruments, aircraft construction, flight simulators and educational opportunities. The chapter also sponsors a few all-expenses-paid aviation camps in the summer at Oshkosh, according to a news release.

That’s how Young Eagles participant Angela Bougher, 17, of Fort Wayne got her start after being invited nearly six years ago to a free plane ride and youth rally.

She now works as a detailer at Sweet Aviation LLC, an aircraft training, rental and servicing company at Smith Airport. Bougher is studying for a pilot’s license, is a member of Aviation Explorers and recently joined the Civil Air Patrol.

Bougher said she was “shocked at the whole thing that I may be able to fly the plane while up in the air.”

Her mom, Marcia Bougher, says her daughter always had a sense of adventure. Marcia checked out the organization.

She referred to the meeting between Angela and the EAA2 member volunteers as a “blessing,” noting that the volunteers spend all day with the youths. “It’s hard to believe that something like that is real,” the mom said.

In 2015, Angela received a scholarship to go to the Osh­kosh Academy, where she learned more about aviation, its history and aerospace dynamics, and also explored careers and toured the museum. Angela helped build a model plane and learned a little about welding. “Of course she got to fly while there too,” Marcia said.

“Young Eagles is an amazing opportunity and experience. If you have a chance to do it, definitely do it,” Angela said. “It’s a lifetime experience and honestly Young Eagles changed my life forever. I’m not sure specifically what I want to be, a small commercial airplane pilot, aerobatics or flight instructor. I definitely will be part of the Young Eagles rallies and give other people the chance of an experience like what I got.”