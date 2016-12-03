Local construction group favored for riverfront plan

The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department will recommend The Hagerman Group to be construction manager of the first phase of riverfront development, the department announced Friday.

Hagerman is a construction management and general construction company in Fort Wayne. The recommendation is subject to approval from the parks board and the City Council. The contract would be for $753,700, part of a projected cost not exceeding $20 million, the department said in a news release.

The first phase will focus on public spaces in a park setting. Development would occur on both sides of the St. Marys River between Harrison Street and the historic Wells Street Bridge.

Highlights include a promenade, park pavilion, event lawn, entry plaza with sculpture and signage, an educational water feature, an urban streetscape, riverfront terraces, an elevated boardwalk, a dock, interactive sculpture, and a children’s play area.

The recommendation is scheduled to be introduced Tuesday to the City Council. The parks board will consider it Thursday, with possible passage by the City Council on Dec. 13.

The statement doesn’t give a projected construction start date. The parks board is of acquiring three properties along Superior and Harrison streets for the project.

Find more information at www.riverfrontfw.org.