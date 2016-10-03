Local gas prices react to OPEC cutback

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area went up 17.4 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.17 on Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas went up 1.5 cents a gallon last week, to $2.22, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 29.8 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 6.2 cents lower than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 7.3 cents lower than a year ago and 1.4 cents a gallon higher than last month.

Gas prices reacted quickly to OPEC's decision to cut back oil production, GasBuddy said. However, there is reason to doubt OPEC's sincerity of a production cut, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

Hurricane Matthew is also a possible threat to the East Coast and possibly areas affected by the Colonial Pipeline outage last month, and is being monitored for possible fuel shortages and power outages affecting gas availability, DeHaan said.