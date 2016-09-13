Local man dies after golf cart fall

A Fort Wayne man who fell from a golf cart at a car racing event in Lincoln, Nebraska, last week has died.

Lincoln Police Officer Katie Flood told the Lincoln Journal Star that Anthony “Tony” Rietdorf died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital.

Rietdorf suffered a traumatic brain injury Sept. 4 during the fall from the cart. He had been competing at the Sports Car Club of America’s Solo Nationals in Lincoln.

The 36-year-old was married with a young son.