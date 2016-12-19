Local passenger rail has initial state, federal OK

Supporters of the proposed Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus passenger rail line have approval from federal and state agencies to take the first step in establishing the new rail line.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and members of the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association were joined by mayors and representatives from dozens of communities along the proposed route today at the Baker Street Train Station in Fort Wayne.

They announced the recent engagement with the Federal Railroad Administration to conduct an Alternatives Analysis and Public Input process that are required by the National Environmental Policy Act under federal law to begin the project.

