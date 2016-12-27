Local programs among recipients of $10 million in learning grants

The Indiana Department of Education on Tuesday announced more than $10 million in 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Grants to 57 organizations - including a few in northeast Indiana.

The grants are for organizations that provide out-of-school time enrichment programs to Indiana students. Awards range from $75,000 to $325,000 and total nearly $10.3 million.

A total of 75 school corporations, nonprofits and community organizations applied for grants.

Local recipients include:

Boys & Girls clubs of Fort Wayne, $150,000, and the Southeast Youth Council, Inc., $200,000.

"Students spend more time out of school than in our classrooms," Glenda Ritz, Indiana's Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in a statement. "That is why it is essential that we support organizations that provide enriching academic programming to Hoosier students."

Such programs help students in low performing and high-poverty schools with services that include tutoring and mentoring as well as music, arts, sports and cultural activities. They also offer literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children, according to a news release.

