Local refugees label ban mistake

President Donald Trump’s temporary prohibition on U.S. entry by all refugees and the citizens of seven mostly Muslim nations “feels like we are going back to our segregation era,” an area refugee said Friday.

Yahya Salah Moburuk said that if he had the opportunity, he would tell Trump, “If you want to know how your executive order has affected people, ask the people that are affected, not a politician.”

Moburuk, a Somali who said he grew up in an African refugee camp, resettled to Fort Wayne in 2004 and now lives and works in Ligonier, said his sister and her children are waiting in a refugee camp for the chance to migrate to America, too.

Refugee camp inhabitants are “hoping in the middle of no hope,” he said.

Moburuk was among about a dozen refugees and immigrants who gathered Friday afternoon for a meeting at Amani Family Services on Lake Avenue. They were invited to share their experiences and talk about family and friends who are being denied entrance to the United States.

Only Moburuk, 30, and Hanan Salih, 36, who immigrated to Fort Wayne 17 years ago from Yemen, spoke at the meeting, although Salih served as a spokeswoman and translator for two women from Yemen who attended the session. Yemen and Somalia are among the seven Middle Eastern and African nations affected by Trump’s travel ban.

Salih said she would tell the new president that there is “no difference between Christian and Muslims, Jewish, Somalian, Yemeni, Iraq. … You know, we are in the United States the same thing.”

Singling out mostly Muslim nations in the U.S. travel ban is “not fair,” she said. After the meeting, Salih said she has many friends in war-torn Yemen and other countries who have travel visas but are denied entrance to America by Trump’s order.

“I understand (America) has come very far from segregation,” Moburuk said. But Trump’s travel ban against residents of seven predominantly Muslim nations, he said, “feels like we are going back to our segregation era where Martin Luther King died fighting for our freedom.”

Officials from Amani Family Services stressed that the meeting, which was open to news media, was not intended as a politically partisan statement.

The nonprofit agency says it provides family support, mental health services and crime-victim advocacy for about 550 refugees and immigrants in Allen County.

“We’re not taking a political stance; our interest is not to say what’s right and what’s wrong but rather to give voice to those who may not necessarily have direct access to media, to those who may not speak English,” Irene Paxia, executive director of Amani Family Services, said at the start of the meeting.

Representatives of Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, attended the gathering but did not speak.

Moburuk and Salih said they like living in northeast Indiana. Salih’s husband runs a gas station with his brothers, and Moburuk works for a manufacturing plant in Ligonier.

“It’s my home. It’s my second home,” Salih said about Fort Wayne, telling how her family and American-born neighbors share meals and routinely exchange greetings when they see one another.

Moburuk said Fort Wayne’s multiculturalism “is all educational; it never ends.” He also said: “At times it feels like here is home. … I’m still learning. I love here, I love here.”

Salih did say that one of the women with her has felt “some” racism in Fort Wayne. Salih and other women in the room wore hijabs – headscarves favored by many Muslim women. Another woman wore a niqab, a Muslim veil that covers the head and face except for the eyes.

Salih said she has told her four children “just go to school and do your work and be nice to everybody and nobody is going to bother you, and you don’t bother anybody.”

Moburuk said he appreciates his freedom to speak his mind.

“I never thought I would be in America today, ladies and gentlemen,” he told the gathering. “If this place here was Somalia, I would not be speaking to the president like this.

“Because here, in this country, this nation, this great nation, they have freedom that nowhere in the world has,” Moburuk said.

“Nowhere. Nowhere at all.”

