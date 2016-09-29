Luke Bryan 2016 Farm Tour tips

Luke Bryan is coming back to Allen County on Oct. 8 as part of his 2016 Farm Tour.

Bryan will be performing at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road in Monroeville.

The Allen County sheriff's department has issued maps to get in and out of the concert in an orderly fashion and tips to keep all the attendees safe while enjoying the event, a statement from the department said.

It said:

* Parking begins at 2 p.m. No one should be dropped off before 2 p.m.;

* Sampson and Martin roads will be closed between U.S. 30 and Maples Road beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the event;

* Ternet Road will be open to local traffic only. If residents will be having guests that day, guests will need to identify which home they will be visiting;

* The west end of the venue parking lot is reserved for after concert pickup. Sampson Road south of U.S. 30 will be open for inbound and outbound passenger pickup only, beginning at 9 p.m.

* Concertgoers should dress appropriately and not rely on cell-phone access because the location and number of people attending the concert may cause poor reception. If concertgoers are planning on meeting friends and family members, they should make plans ahead of time.