Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Quinton Walker plays auxiliary keyboard for Ken Tolbert and the Company on Wednesday as they perform classic jazz music during the first of a four-performance Lunchbox Music Series at the Indiana Tech Multi-Flex Theater. With support from the Auer Foundation, the free series continues at 7:30 p.m. today with Speak Out! with Odd?Rod sharing stories of his travels across the country through spoken-word poetry.
February 16, 2017 1:01 AM
Lunchbox Music Series returns to Indiana Tech
Lunchbox Music Series returns to Indiana Tech