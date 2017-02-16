Lunchbox Music Series returns to Indiana Tech



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Quinton Walker plays auxiliary keyboard for Ken Tolbert and the Company on Wednesday as they perform classic jazz music during the first of a four-performance Lunchbox Music Series at the Indiana Tech Multi-Flex Theater. With support from the Auer Foundation, the free series continues at 7:30 p.m. today with Speak Out! with Odd?Rod sharing stories of his travels across the country through spoken-word poetry.