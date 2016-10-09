Lutheran Health's parent bleeding

At a glance Community Health Systems Inc. Business: One of the largest publicly traded hospital systems in the U.S. Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn. Locations: 159 affiliated hospitals in 22 states* Licensed beds: Almost 27,000 Admissions in first six months: 451,959 with average stay of 4.5 days 2nd quarter financial results: $1.4 billion net loss Shares: Traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CYH * All data accurate as of June 30, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Timeline Jan. 27, 2014 - Community Health Systems Inc. completes its $7.3 billion acquisition of Health Management Associates Inc. Dec. 31, 2015 - CHS ends the year with 195 affiliated hospitals in 29 states with about 30,000 licensed beds. Feb. 15, 2016 - CHS reports earnings of $158 million for 2015. March 1 - CHS spends $96 million to buy 80 percent ownership interest in IU Health hospitals in LaPorte and Knox. April 29 - CHS completes the spinoff of Quorum Health Corp., which has 38 affiliated hospitals in 16 states, and Quorum Health Resources, a consulting firm. Wayne T. Smith, chairman and CEO, says most of the $1.21 billion in proceeds would be used to pay down debt. Aug. 2 - CHS reports a second-quarter loss of $1.4 billion, a 9 percent decrease in total admissions and plans to sell or spinoff more assets as officials try to make the company "a higher performing, more sustainable group of hospitals and outpatient services." Sept. 19 - CHS announces it is exploring various financial options with the help of advisers. Officials say the talks will not necessarily result in a transaction. Sept. 29 - CHS announces it has signed a definitive agreement to sell three Mississippi hospitals and one Florida hospital to Curae Health Inc. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year. Oct. 3 - CHS announces its board has adopted a stockholder protection rights agreement, often referred to as a "poison pill," in an effort to prevent any investor from controlling 15 percent or more of the company and forcing a sale. Oct. 5 - Modern Healthcare reports that Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen, the largest shareholder of CHS stock with 13.8 percent of the company, says he's not trying to stage a hostile takeover. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission filings; Modern Healthcare

Lutheran Health Network’s parent company hemorrhaged money in the first half of this year, reporting net losses of more than $1.4 billion.

Community Health Systems officials are trying to stop the bleeding by reviewing their 158-hospital portfolio and selling smaller, rural locations in favor of larger hospitals and regional health care systems.

The company, based in Franklin, Tennessee, has already struck a deal to unload three Mississippi hospitals and one Florida hospital to Curae Health Inc., a nonprofit based in Clinton, Tennessee. That agreement was announced Sept. 29.

Although Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network seems to be the type of asset the parent company plans to keep, it’s also possible officials would accept a generous buyout offer if that would help shore up the rest of the company.

Community Health Systems is mum on how its strategy might affect specific hospitals. A corporate spokeswoman referred The Journal Gazette to the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Refining the mix

Community Health Systems’ 2015 annual report, filed Feb. 17, includes insight into how the organization grew to its massive size.

“Our strategy includes growth by acquisition,” officials said. “We generally target hospitals in growing, non-urban and selected urban healthcare markets for acquisition because of their favorable demographic and economic trends and competitive conditions.”

“Because non-urban and suburban service areas have smaller populations, there are generally fewer hospitals and other health care service providers in these communities and generally a lower level of managed care presence in these markets,” the report stated. “We believe that communities with smaller populations generally view the local hospital as an integral part of the community and support less direct competition for hospital-based services.”

Three months later, Community Health Systems was more focused on refining its mix of hospitals.

Wayne T. Smith, the company’s chairman and CEO, talked about strategy in broad terms in a May 2 statement.

“As we refine our portfolio into what we anticipate will be a more sustainable, higher-margin group of hospitals, our resources and future investments can be targeted into markets where we have the greatest opportunity to achieve performance improvement in our operations and financial results,” he said.

The reckoning came two years after Community Health Systems completed a $7.3 billion acquisition of Health Management Associates Inc.

“It is taking longer than expected to achieve operational improvements in some of the former HMA markets,” Smith said in a statement Feb. 15. “However, we continue to see opportunities in these markets and remain convinced that performance will improve over time.”

When Community Health Systems reported second-quarter and six-month financial results on Aug. 2, it revealed $1.6 billion in impairment charges because some of the company’s assets aren’t worth as much as previously believed.

Despite generating $9.6 billion in operating revenue for the first half of the year, the health care provider’s net loss was $1.4 billion, or $12.85 per diluted share, after taking the write-downs into account. The company’s shares closed at $10.64, a 30-cent decline, Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Two years ago this month, the company’s stock hit a high of almost $55 a share.

Attractive asset

The situation isn’t terminal, however.

Logan Jordan, associate dean for administration at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management in West Lafayette, believes Lutheran Health Network could be one of the healthier assets in its parent company’s portfolio.

A brief comment from a Community Health Systems spokeswoman seems to validate his theory about local operations.

“Lutheran Health Network is one of our most established and successful networks,” Tomi Galin wrote in an email. “We are proud of the many accomplishments of this healthcare system and look forward to supporting its physicians and employees in their work to deliver quality care for a long time to come.”

Jordan explained that when competition has been reduced to just two major providers in a market, each tends to be more profitable than businesses operating in highly competitive markets. Lutheran Health Network and nonprofit rival Parkview Health are the dominant health care providers in northeast Indiana.

If Jordan is right, Community Health Systems might have targeted Lutheran as a network it wants in its portfolio. But that commitment could waver if a deep-pocketed buyer, such as Indiana University Health, made an attractive offer.

IU Health’s website lists 28 locations, including hospitals, hospice and rehabilitation and sports medicine providers. Hospitals in Goshen, Hartford City and Muncie are the closest to Fort Wayne. IU Health also has a significant presence in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Lafayette.

As the second-largest city in the state, Fort Wayne would be a logical destination if IU Health were looking to expand. The system has 2,877 beds, or about one-tenth of Community Health Systems’ almost 27,000 beds.

According to the nonprofit’s IRS Form 990 from 2014, the most recent year available, it ended that year with $541 million in profit and $5.9 billion in total assets. After subtracting $3 billion in liabilities, IU Health ended 2014 with almost $2.9 billion in net assets.

Whitney Ertle, IU Health spokeswoman, said the Indianapolis-based health care system is not in talks to buy Lutheran Health Network. The idea that the two health care providers would enter negotiations isn’t far-fetched, however.

In March, Community Health Systems reported it spent $96 million to buy 80 percent ownership interest in hospitals in LaPorte and Knox. Its minority partner? IU Health. But that’s just one potential suitor. Another system with a large presence in the state is Franciscan Health, which owns more than a dozen hospitals stretching from Indianapolis up Interstate 65 to Chicago’s suburbs.

New ownership?

If Lutheran’s network is sold, Jordan doesn’t expect dramatic changes for most local patients and employees. It’s just not possible.

Take, for example, the sale of a manufacturer. The new owner might consolidate work to another factory and eliminate dozens or hundreds of local jobs. But hospitals don’t work like that. Patients won’t travel to Mexico to get their appendix removed or even to a neighboring state to be treated for pneumonia.

“It’s a service business,” he said, “and the service has to be where the clients are.”

But that doesn’t mean everyone’s job would be safe.

A new owner would likely want to bring in new executives to lead the organization and might see opportunities to streamline billing, purchasing or other back-office operations, Jordan said.

It’s hospital business as usual – for now, according to spokesman Geoff Thomas.

“Lutheran Health Network is a very strong health care system that is focused,” he said, “on providing great care for patients and serving the community.”

sslater@jg.net