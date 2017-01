Lutheran Health Network announced that the first baby born at one of its Fort Wayne facilities in 2017 arrived at 12:02 a.m. today. Aviana is the daughter of Kendra and Cody. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long at the time of birth. Mother and child are doing well.

For the safety and privacy of baby Aviana and her parents, the hospital did not release the exact hospital where she was born, last names and the family’s hometown.