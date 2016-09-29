Macedonian ambassador to speak in city

The Macedonian ambassador to the United States will speak Nov. 3 in Fort Wayne, which has a large Macedonian American population.

Ambassador Vasko Naumovski will discuss the refugee crisis in Europe and other topics related to the Republic of Macedonia.

Naumovski is scheduled to speak at 6:25 p.m. Nov. 3 at the theater of the downtown Allen County Public Library. The program will include a question-and-answer session.

Local resident Argie Bellio, the Indiana representative for the United Macedonian Diaspora, said he has met Naumovski a few times and invited him to speak in Fort Wayne. Plans are in the works for Naumovski to appear earlier in the day at IPFW, Bellio said.

Bellio said at least 1,000 people who identify as Macedonians live in Fort Wayne.

Counting their descendants, about 10,000 Macedonian Americans are city residents, he said.

“We’ve got a fairly large Macedonian community in town,” Bellio said in a telephone interview.

The Macedonian Patriotic Organization, which advocates for the rights of Macedonians and promotes the preservation of their ethnic traditions and customs, has been based in Fort Wayne since its founding in 1922. It is the oldest Macedonian organization in North America.

Naumovski has been Macedonia’s ambassador to the U.S. since November 2014. The native of Skopje, Macedonia’s capital, formerly was the nation’s vice president in charge of European affairs.

Macedonia, which is part of the Balkan Peninsula of southeastern Europe, has a population of about 2.1 million.

