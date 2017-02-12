Mad Ants vs Erie Bayhawks, Feb. 12



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants forward Ben Bentil, left, pulls up for a three-point shot as Erie's Anthony Brown tries to contest the shot during the Mad Ants' 102-100 loss to the Bayhawks on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Erie's John Petrucelli, center left, pulls back as Mad Ants' forward Stephan Hicks lays out for a fade-away jumper during the first half of their game on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants forward Stephan Hicks, left, passes the basketball under the outstretched arm of Erie's Stephen Zimmerman during the first half of their game on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants center Alex Poythress, left, clears out Erie's Stephen Zimmerman as he takes a shot during the first half of their game on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Rakeem Christmas, center, pulls in an offensive rebound before attempting a put-back shot during the Mad Ants' 102-100 loss to the Erie Bayhawks on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Erie's Stephen Zimmerman, left, tries to block a shot by Mad Ants guard Trey McKinney-Jones during the first half of their game on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird watches the Mad Ants play the Erie Bayhawks on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants guard Julyan Stone, right, tries to knock a rebound away from Erie's Kalin Lucas, center, and Anthony Brown during their game on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Erie's Reggis Onwukamuche, center left, swats the basketball away from Mad Ants forward Ben Bentil during the Mad Ants' 102-100 loss to the Bayhawks on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants forward Ben Bentil. left, pulls up for a jump shot with Erie's Reggis Onwukamuche playing tight on him during the Mad Ants' 102-100 loss to the Bayhawks on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.