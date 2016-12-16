Mad Ants vs Long Island Nets, Dec. 16



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants guard Julyan Stone puts in a one-handed slam during the first half of Friday's game against the Long Island Nets at Memorial Coliseum.



Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell, left, takes a three-point shot as Mad Ants forward Stephan Hicks tries to guard him during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants forward and former Indiana Hoosier Christian Watford, right, makes a move at the top of the key with Long Island Nets guard Boris Dallo playing tight on him during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell, left, floats toward the basket as he tries to put in a layup with Mad Ants forward Alex Poythress closing in on him during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell, left, tries to get to the basket as he's guarded by Mad Ants forward Travis Leslie during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana University player Yogi Ferrell drives tot he basket during the first half against the Mad Ants on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants forward Alex Poythress, right, goes strong to the basket as he is fouled by Long Island Nets forward Beau Beech during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants guard Trey McKinney-Jones, left, drives to the basket as he's guarded by Long Island Nets guard Yogi Ferrell during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Travis Leslie, left, of the Mad Ants steps out to try to get in front of the three-point shot of Long Island Nets guard and former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell during the first half of Friday's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Julyan Stone, right, of the Mad Ants makes a move on Long Island Nets forward J.J. Moore during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.



Rakeem Christmas, left, playing for the Mad Ants on assignment from the Indiana Pacerssteps out to guard Long Island Nets forward Chris McCullough, playing on assignment from the Brooklyn Nets, during the first half of Friday's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Rakeem Christmas, right, takes a short jump shot over fellow NBA player Mike Scott of the Long Island Nets during the first half of their game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum. Christmas joined the Mad Ants Friday on assignment from the Indiana Pacers, and Scott joined the Nets on assignment from the Atlanta Hawks.