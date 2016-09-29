Male lion coming to zoo

A new male lion is coming to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

The exact date of arrival for Bahati, a 2-year old male lion currently at the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin, has not been set, a statement from the zoo said today.

Bahati is one of three cubs at the Racine Zoo, and was born on July 7, 2014. According to the Racine zookeepers, he is intelligent, curious, a problem-solver and a leader among his siblings.

The zoo believes Bahati will be a good companion for Ina, the female lion who has been alone since the death of Bill the lion in April.

“The loss of Bill the lion was one that hit us all very hard,” says Bridget Pearson, director of communications, in the statement. “The announcement of Bahati, means that once again our guests can have that awe-inspiring moment of seeing a male lion right in front of them!

"It’s through connecting our guests with amazing animals, that we can plant a seed to care about conservation and the habitats of animals in the wild. Bahati’s arrival is one more -- rather large -- way we get to connect kids and animals. We couldn’t be more excited!”