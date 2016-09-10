Mayor, others oppose tax repeal

Some heavy hitters from local government literally lined up behind Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Friday, united in their opposition to getting rid of the business personal property tax.

At a news conference Friday morning, Henry said the proposal, to be discussed next week by City Council, would cost area schools and other government entities millions – and result in cuts in services and higher property taxes for two-thirds of county homeowners.

Superintendents of Fort Wayne Community, Southwest Allen County and East Allen County Schools attended the event, as did officials from the Allen County Public Library and New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald. All said their entities stood to lose big money if the proposal passes.

The superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools could not attend the event but also opposes the measure and the Allen County Commissioners were invited but had other commitments and decided to issue a separate statement opposing the proposal, Henry said.

Greater Fort Wayne also issued a statement Friday urging the City Council to reject the measure.

In July, Jason Arp, R-4th, proposed rolling back the tax on new business equipment to zero over 10 years. The resolution is scheduled for consideration at council meetings Tuesday and Sept. 20.

Although the reduction in revenue would be gradual, when fully implemented, the proposal would cost the city alone an estimated $15.4 million in annual revenue, Henry said, noting that figure is “conservative” and the exact amount can’t be known because it depends on future investment decisions by businesses.

The tax now brings in about $51 million annually countywide, he said – money that helps fund police, fire protection, neighborhood infra­structure improvements, parks, schools and the library.

Among the estimates the city provided for revenue loss in the 10th year of the rollback are $6.6 million for Allen County, $2.5 million for the library, $7.9 million for Fort Wayne Community Schools, $1.7 million for Southwest Allen County Schools, $1 million for East Allen County Schools, $1.7 million for Northwest Allen County Schools and $791,000 for New Haven.

That brings the tally to about $36.6 million. But the proposal provides no mechanism to replace the money, Henry said.

“Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana are experiencing positive movement,” Henry said. “We’re moving in the right direction. Now is not the time to change course and put our future at risk.”

County commissioners said in their statement the tax repeal “is not in the best interest of the county.”

Republican commissioner Nelson Peters said Friday the issue should only be considered in “a larger conversation” about fair taxation. Tax changes “have got to be done in a more global context,” not piecemeal, he said.

The commissioners’ statement cites an unfair shift in the tax burden to homeowners and other property owners, the unknown effects on taxing bodies and the creation of unnecessary competition among counties.

And, if some of the income lost from repealing the tax is replaced by a local income tax, those in unincorporated areas of Allen County would have “little ability” to influence that decision, the statement said, because the majority of members on the board that would decide the issue are members of Fort Wayne city council, the statement said.

Greater Fort Wayne’s statement also urged the City Council not to approve the measure.

Alternative funding mechanisms are needed to address lost funding “particularly (for) our school systems” and that the measure doesn’t hurt “the great strides we have made in regional collaboration efforts,” the board’s statement says.

Mark GiaQuinta, president of the Fort Wayne Community Schools’ board, said that body would vote Monday on a resolution opposing the repeal of the tax. Standing with Dr. Wendy Robinson, FWCS superintendent, he said public schools were already struggling with cuts to services such as transportation.

“In our arena, the loss of funding without any clear replacement would cause us to have to reduce our services to parents and students yet again,” GiaQuinta said.

Arp said Friday he plans to continue to push for a vote on the measure. “Even if I’m the only one who votes for it … it’s still worth the effort,” he said, adding he sees the measure as a start of getting government “out of the way” of business.

Arp has consistently opposed tax abatement incentives and other economic development efforts by government since taking office as a first-term councilman in January.

Asked if he had enough votes to defeat the measure, the mayor said he did not know. But, after the meeting, he said the proposal seems to be a solution in search of a problem.

“I never received a complaint in my nine years as mayor, that there is a need to eliminate this (tax),” he said. “Businesses recognize they have a responsibility to contribute.”

