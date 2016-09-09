Mayor, school leaders oppose business-tax measure

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry today lined up area government heavy hitters to oppose a measure before City Council to get rid of the business personal property tax during the next 10 years.

At a news conference, Henry said the proposal would cost area schools and other government entities millions and result in cuts in services and higher property taxes for two-thirds of county homeowners.

Superintendents of Fort Wayne Community, Southwest Allen County and East Allen County schools, the Allen County Public Library and the mayor of New Haven stood behind Henry in opposition.

The superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools could not attend, but also opposes the measure, and the Allen County Commissioners were invited but decided to issue a separate statement opposing the proposal, Henry said.

Greater Fort Wayne today also issued a statement urging council to reject the measure.

Jason Arp, R-4th, proposed rolling back the tax on new business equipment to zero during a 10-year period. The resolution is scheduled to be discussed at council meetings Tuesday and Sept. 20.

