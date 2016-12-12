Medium Theresa Caputo to appear at Coliseum

Theresa Caputo, from TLC's "Long Island Medium," is coming to Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Tickets start at $39.75 and are subject to change, a statement from the Coliseum said today.

Caputo, a practicing medium, will share personal stories about her life and how her gift works. Caputo will deliver healing messages to audience members to help them find closure, the statement said.

There is no guarantee that audience members will have a reading.

For more about Theresa Caputo, go to theresacaputo.com