Meetings scheduled to help "brand" northeast Indiana trails

The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council has scheduled three public meetings in October for feedback on the Northeast Indiana Trail Branding and Wayfinding initiative.

The council contracted the consultant firm Merje to provide services that assist in preparing a comprehensive branding initiative for the regional trail system in mortheast Indiana. The system covers Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Merje will present the results of its work. These results will include a proposed name, logo, and tagline for our 11-county regional trail system brand as well as a name and logo for the state priority trail, which will eventually connect Ouabache State Park near Bluffton, to Pokagon State Park near Angola.

During the meetings, Merje will also be present several options for sign template designs. Merje has several sign templates displaying signage that ranges from mile marker posts and wayfinding signs to trailhead kiosks. The sign templates will include the new proposed regional trail logo and other elements of its design. Merje will use feedback from the meetings to finalize sign designs and templates that will be used throughout the regional trail system.

Each of the three meetings planned for Oct. will provide the same information. The meetings are: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Ave, Kendallville; 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W Park Dr, Huntington, and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Parkview’s Mirro Center, Conference Room C, at 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.