Meetings set for proposed jail levy

Community meetings have been scheduled in Paulding County, Ohio, for the $1.35 million property tax levy jail referendum that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Officials decided to place the issue before voters in an attempt to reopen the closed county jail.

The meetings are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Antwerp High School auditoria; 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Paulding Extension Center; 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Paulding Extension Center; and 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Oakwood Fire Department.